Ballex² Ver. 0.17.1 Changelog

Gameplay
1.When the ball is frozen, the humidity value will be locked
2. Increase the range of ball appender (Y-axis range increased by 20%)
3. Input system moved to the physics update to reduce delay
4. Main menu UI add a settings button
5. When the sticky ball in the sticky ball switcher will be charged at 68.97%/s speed
6. Added tips in some levels
Level Editor
- New borderless pools, including normal pools, lava pools, two kinds of poison pools
- New Level3-3E and 4-1E particles
- New Executor functions.
---a. CheckKeyDown(int keyIndex) return bool
---b. CheckKeyUp(int keyIndex) return bool
---c. CheckKeyHold(int keyIndex) return bool
---d. ShowTip(int id, string content)
---e. HideTip(int id)
- BMS settings to add the view distance option
- Add SSGI option, Lut and Lut intensity parameter (can preview in real time) to Skybox, remove weather particle effect
- BME scene view now supports HDR rendering
Changed files in this update