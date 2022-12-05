 Skip to content

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 5 December 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.17.1 Changelog

Build 10079624

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay
1.When the ball is frozen, the humidity value will be locked
2. Increase the range of ball appender (Y-axis range increased by 20%)
3. Input system moved to the physics update to reduce delay
4. Main menu UI add a settings button
5. When the sticky ball in the sticky ball switcher will be charged at 68.97%/s speed
6. Added tips in some levels

Level Editor

  1. New borderless pools, including normal pools, lava pools, two kinds of poison pools
  2. New Level3-3E and 4-1E particles
  3. New Executor functions.
    ---a. CheckKeyDown(int keyIndex) return bool
    ---b. CheckKeyUp(int keyIndex) return bool
    ---c. CheckKeyHold(int keyIndex) return bool
    ---d. ShowTip(int id, string content)
    ---e. HideTip(int id)
  4. BMS settings to add the view distance option
  5. Add SSGI option, Lut and Lut intensity parameter (can preview in real time) to Skybox, remove weather particle effect
  6. BME scene view now supports HDR rendering

Changed files in this update

Ballex² WindowsX64 Depot 1383571
  • Loading history…
