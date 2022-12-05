Changelog 1.4.01
-fixed the minimap flickering displayed in full mode
-fixed some options menu descriptions
-fixed a bug where choko adamantly did not want to battle you and decided you should fight the previous boss instead
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 5 December 2022
Update 1.4.01
Changelog 1.4.01
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update