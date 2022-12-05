 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies update for 5 December 2022

Update 1.4.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10079621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.4.01
-fixed the minimap flickering displayed in full mode
-fixed some options menu descriptions
-fixed a bug where choko adamantly did not want to battle you and decided you should fight the previous boss instead

Changed files in this update

Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Windows Depot 725411
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Linux Depot 725412
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Mac OS X Depot 725413
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Windows x64 Depot 725414
  • Loading history…
Gaia's Melody: Echoed Melodies Linux x64 Depot 725415
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link