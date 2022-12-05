Update 0.41.1

In game event

Before starting with the patch notes, there is a new in game event map available for the next two weeks. Participate on the leaderboard for a chance to choose the next content or feature!

[Event Information]



New siege weapons

This update includes 3 new static weapons that can be used to fortify and defend locations:

TOW anti tank missle launcher

M2 .50 cal HMG

Static LMG (5.56mm light machine gun on tripod)

New vehicles

There are also 3 new vehicles included in this update:

M113 troop carrier

M132 'Zippo' flame thrower tank

KV-2 tank

New quick play system

The new quick play system features workshop maps that are worth playing to reward uploading high quality maps. It will be updated about every two weeks with new and older maps.



Gate feature for custom objects

Custom objects which act as gates can now be created. They can have a single or double doors which can be rotated, moved or hidden. Gates work similar to doors and can be locked and opened/closed by the player, scripting or units.



Animated pose changes

When switching between guard poses (with scripting), the change is now be animated instead of snapping to the new pose immediately. In addition, there is a new pose to let units sit.



Other features & improvements

Color categories can now be deleted in the color browser

Searching for workshop items by name works much better now

Added scripting node to get the weapon id from a unit

Added 'origin' output to ProjectileImpact event nodes to get the spawn point of the projectile

Added IsRefType script node to check if a reference is of a type

Added OnInteraction possible event to detect when the player can interact with an object

Added GetRefObjectsOfType node to get all objects of a type

Added IsInVehicle node to test if a player is currently in a vehicle

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused rendering problems when returning to the battle editor while driving a vehicle in 3rd person

Fixed incorrect bloom values after leaving the scripting editor

Fixed that hovering over node inputs would display the wrong description

Fixed that custom particle effects and items did not load correctly when loading a script from the workshop

Fixed a rare bug that prevented certain maps from being saved

Fixed that the OnShoot event node was triggered incorrectly in burst fire mode

The next regular update will be in January 2023. It will contain some more content and there are also some technical changes planned to make the game work more reliable with complex maps.