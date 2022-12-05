Update 0.41.1

In game event
Before starting with the patch notes, there is a new in game event map available for the next two weeks. Participate on the leaderboard for a chance to choose the next content or feature!
[Event Information]
New siege weapons
This update includes 3 new static weapons that can be used to fortify and defend locations:
- TOW anti tank missle launcher
- M2 .50 cal HMG
- Static LMG (5.56mm light machine gun on tripod)
New vehicles
There are also 3 new vehicles included in this update:
- M113 troop carrier
- M132 'Zippo' flame thrower tank
- KV-2 tank
New quick play system
The new quick play system features workshop maps that are worth playing to reward uploading high quality maps. It will be updated about every two weeks with new and older maps.
Gate feature for custom objects
Custom objects which act as gates can now be created. They can have a single or double doors which can be rotated, moved or hidden. Gates work similar to doors and can be locked and opened/closed by the player, scripting or units.
Animated pose changes
When switching between guard poses (with scripting), the change is now be animated instead of snapping to the new pose immediately. In addition, there is a new pose to let units sit.
Other features & improvements
- Color categories can now be deleted in the color browser
- Searching for workshop items by name works much better now
- Added scripting node to get the weapon id from a unit
- Added 'origin' output to ProjectileImpact event nodes to get the spawn point of the projectile
- Added IsRefType script node to check if a reference is of a type
- Added OnInteraction possible event to detect when the player can interact with an object
- Added GetRefObjectsOfType node to get all objects of a type
- Added IsInVehicle node to test if a player is currently in a vehicle
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused rendering problems when returning to the battle editor while driving a vehicle in 3rd person
- Fixed incorrect bloom values after leaving the scripting editor
- Fixed that hovering over node inputs would display the wrong description
- Fixed that custom particle effects and items did not load correctly when loading a script from the workshop
- Fixed a rare bug that prevented certain maps from being saved
- Fixed that the OnShoot event node was triggered incorrectly in burst fire mode
Next update
The next regular update will be in January 2023. It will contain some more content and there are also some technical changes planned to make the game work more reliable with complex maps.
