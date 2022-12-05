12.5 Test Service Update Bulletin

2, improve the success rate of the mixer, no longer 11 even broken

4, the secret to join the map guide, not because of the wrong way to waste time

Fixed the problem with difficulty and hell difficulty

Fixed the problem of not withholding life yuan when dying, the life yuan upper limit will be correct after recalculation, but there is a probability that the life yuan upper limit is lower than the original

Fixed the bug where the pet Fusang Bloodline was immobile due to learning toxic skills (needed to reset the bloodline)

Fixed the wrong location of the bear and crocodile

Greatly reduce the quantity of herbs required for 1-3 pindanfang

Changed the setting that death cannot be reincarnated in Hell difficulty, and changed it to death directly entering reincarnation

Fixed social media pages not being arranged in the correct order of intimacy

Increased the mouse sensitivity speed limit