12.5 Test Service Update Bulletin

- The Void Medicine Park will be refreshed once every 10 years to temporarily solve the problem of difficulty in collecting medicines
2, improve the success rate of the mixer, no longer 11 even broken
- Fixed the BUG where the number of NPCS increased due to reincarnation, and also optimized the problem of stalling when the world evolved (the old number stalling needed to delete the NPC data or reincarnation).
4, the secret to join the map guide, not because of the wrong way to waste time
Fixed the problem with difficulty and hell difficulty
Fixed the problem of not withholding life yuan when dying, the life yuan upper limit will be correct after recalculation, but there is a probability that the life yuan upper limit is lower than the original
Fixed the bug where the pet Fusang Bloodline was immobile due to learning toxic skills (needed to reset the bloodline)
Fixed the wrong location of the bear and crocodile
Greatly reduce the quantity of herbs required for 1-3 pindanfang
Changed the setting that death cannot be reincarnated in Hell difficulty, and changed it to death directly entering reincarnation
Fixed social media pages not being arranged in the correct order of intimacy
Increased the mouse sensitivity speed limit
Fixed the possibility that pets could not be revived
14, after the reincarnation to fix the probability of immortal assembly to complete the problem
Fixed bug where the pet's health bar would not display in the fourth and fifth battles
Fixed void map not displaying ICONS
Changed depots in closedbeta branch