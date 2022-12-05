Future plans to resolve issues that have arisen

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The development team is working to correct the following phenomena that are currently occurring

1: Some of the Steam version DX edition benefits are not included.

2: The keyboard and mouse do not respond in some environments in the Steam version.

3: Network errors sometimes occur in the matching process.

The first issue is scheduled to be distributed on December 6 (9:00 JST) and is being coordinated.

The patches to fix 2 and 3 will be released on December 20 (JST).

In addition, we are still investigating the cause of the following phenomena.

Graphics card dependent glitches that render gameplay impossible.

We are aware of all the feedback we receive through social networking sites and the community.

We are working hard to improve the playing environment, not only with patches, but also with overall game balance adjustments.

We will make every effort to improve the game play environment.

Since the release of the game, we have received more feedback from many people than we had expected, and the entire staff is very proud of the response.

There may be many things we haven't done well, but we will continue to strive for a better experience for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support of Goonya Monster.