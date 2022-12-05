 Skip to content

LEGO® Bricktales update for 5 December 2022

New LEGO® Bricktales Update is live | December 5th 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there bricky builders!

I know, I know, it's been a while since you heard from me, I just needed to pivot from a hydraulic to a wind-powered hammock, and that ionized banana peeler doesn't peel all that well, it makes great smoothies though. R&D takes so much time...

But, I'm sure you are more interested in the changes and fixes I made elsewhere:

Improvements:

  • Added UI scaling options
  • Reworked UI for build mode
  • Tutorial improvements
  • Bricks can be nudged horizontally with arrow keys on keyboard when selected
  • Added achievements button to main menu
  • Improved mix of two City music tracks (removed troublesome frequencies)
  • Set Vulkan as default graphics API on Linux
  • Minor diorama changes that ensure playability when players use the "Help, I'm stuck" teleport feature
  • Improved controls for touch devices

Bugfixes:

  • Medieval [spoiler] destroy crates when raising water level in skill cave so players can always complete the destruction achievement [/spoiler]
  • Caribbean [spoiler] fixed player getting stuck with hoverboard at the end of a rail (hopefully...)[/spoiler]
  • Various minor bugfixes

My next invention? Just right for the winter season, a hand cranked rotor stator homogenizer for hot chocolate. Cozy cocoa beverage or not, I do hope you have a quiet and relaxing time leading into the end of the year.

Scientific greetings!
Grandpa

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/

