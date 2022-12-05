New LEGO® Bricktales Update is live | December 5th 2022

Hello there bricky builders!

I know, I know, it's been a while since you heard from me, I just needed to pivot from a hydraulic to a wind-powered hammock, and that ionized banana peeler doesn't peel all that well, it makes great smoothies though. R&D takes so much time...

But, I'm sure you are more interested in the changes and fixes I made elsewhere:

Improvements:

Added UI scaling options

Reworked UI for build mode

Tutorial improvements

Bricks can be nudged horizontally with arrow keys on keyboard when selected

Added achievements button to main menu

Improved mix of two City music tracks (removed troublesome frequencies)

Set Vulkan as default graphics API on Linux

Minor diorama changes that ensure playability when players use the "Help, I'm stuck" teleport feature

Improved controls for touch devices

Bugfixes:

Medieval [spoiler] destroy crates when raising water level in skill cave so players can always complete the destruction achievement [/spoiler]

Caribbean [spoiler] fixed player getting stuck with hoverboard at the end of a rail (hopefully...)[/spoiler]

Various minor bugfixes

My next invention? Just right for the winter season, a hand cranked rotor stator homogenizer for hot chocolate. Cozy cocoa beverage or not, I do hope you have a quiet and relaxing time leading into the end of the year.

Scientific greetings!

Grandpa

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898290/LEGO_Bricktales/