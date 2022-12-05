Version 1.12 released

This is a pretty boring update with a few low priority fixes, interface improvements and some technical stuff. The only item from the list below that could potentially make you mildly excited is the optional notification when you accumulate enough legislation points to pas a new law. That is unless you play on SteamDeck or have a bad eyesight, in such case you might find this version revolutionary due to the font sizes adjustments. Basically all texts were reviewed on the size criteria and many texts that were very tiny became upgraded to a decent font size.

[misc] Technical update (newest version of various libraries).

[interface] Increased font size in several places, especially the very small font was increased significantly, so now everything is readable even on SteamDeck. Basically all tiny texts were enlarged significantly.

[interface] Fleet details screen improved (displayed average statistics and officers centered).

[interface] Optional notification when you have enough legislation points to enact a new law. Can be disabled in options.

[interface] Other small improvements.

[fix] Incorrect Stability instead of Centralization on Victory/game over screen.

[fix] ESC key now always closes any open confirmation window (in some rare circumstances the confirmation window stayed open blocking the whole interface).

[fix] Reforms priority button glitch.