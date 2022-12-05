【Free Gift!】We completed the 20,000 wishlists goal!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have completed all of the wishlist goals! Thank you so much!

Enter the codes below to get the rewards!

Soul Coins x 2,500：

2HFA-RJRF-RVZ2

Soul Coins x 5,000：

79NQ-KSTD-QUTG

Soul Gems x 10：

B6WQ-WEU8-UTQE

Costume：

D3HE-RJG6-MT03



"Soul Coins" are the in-game currency that can be obtained by playing the game.

You can use them to purchase items that are randomly added to the in-game store.

"Soul Gems" are an upgrade material you can earn by completing certain conditions during the matches.

You can use it to upgrade your "Gears" to increase your character's status.

"Kigurumee Pink" is a costume item that resembles one of the Monster, "Kigurumee".

*Any player on Steam, Nintendo Switch™, and Playstation🄬5 can use the gift codes.

Stay tuned in Steam News Hub and official Twitter for the latest info on this campaign!

GoonyaJP：https://twitter.com/GoonyaJP

GoonyaEN：https://twitter.com/GoonyaEN