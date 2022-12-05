 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goonya Monster update for 5 December 2022

【Free Gift!】We completed the 20,000 wishlists goal!

Share · View all patches · Build 10079233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have completed all of the wishlist goals! Thank you so much!
Enter the codes below to get the rewards!

Soul Coins x 2,500：
2HFA-RJRF-RVZ2

Soul Coins x 5,000：
79NQ-KSTD-QUTG

Soul Gems x 10：
B6WQ-WEU8-UTQE

Costume：
D3HE-RJG6-MT03

"Soul Coins" are the in-game currency that can be obtained by playing the game.
You can use them to purchase items that are randomly added to the in-game store.

"Soul Gems" are an upgrade material you can earn by completing certain conditions during the matches.
You can use it to upgrade your "Gears" to increase your character's status.

"Kigurumee Pink" is a costume item that resembles one of the Monster, "Kigurumee".

*Any player on Steam, Nintendo Switch™, and Playstation🄬5 can use the gift codes.

Stay tuned in Steam News Hub and official Twitter for the latest info on this campaign!

GoonyaJP：https://twitter.com/GoonyaJP
GoonyaEN：https://twitter.com/GoonyaEN

Changed depots in dev_a branch

View more data in app history for build 10079233
Depot 1662081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link