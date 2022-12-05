Fix the bug that the mechanical arm will get stuck
Fix the bug that the blue character's butt bounces too much
Fix the misplacement bug of the props after the pink character's bra is removed
Fix the scene spring plate bug on the back of the pink character
Fix the bug that the steel ball falls straight in place after triggering the undressing mechanism
The function of removing all clothes has been added to the store
少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 5 December 2022
The function of removing all clothes has been added to the store
Fix the bug that the mechanical arm will get stuck
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update