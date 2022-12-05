 Skip to content

少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 5 December 2022

The function of removing all clothes has been added to the store

Last edited by Wendy

Fix the bug that the mechanical arm will get stuck
Fix the bug that the blue character's butt bounces too much
Fix the misplacement bug of the props after the pink character's bra is removed
Fix the scene spring plate bug on the back of the pink character
Fix the bug that the steel ball falls straight in place after triggering the undressing mechanism
