0.3 - Live on Experimental Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello !

We have put on the test branch the version 0.3.

To access it, you just have to : Right click on the game > Properties > Beta > Enter the code "b7ZjmcBuTIvMEyfSsO8P" > choose the Experimental branch in the dropdown menu.

The goal of the beta is to find the maximum of bugs and to correct them.

Some items available today may become blocked by achievements when playing in public.

Here is the patchnote of the 0.3 :

EA 0.3 : Tainted Update

The items now all have tags. This allows to guide the player in his builds, and to create families of artifacts.

New Artifact Family - Tainted : These are tainted artifacts. They will increase your stats but will also bring a bonus to the pigeon.

Double Trouble - When a boss should appear, make an extra one appear.

Forbidden Tome - Increases experience gains of the player by 20%. Reduces the spawn rate of all the pigeons by 5%.

The Call - Increases damage of bullets by 10%. Increases magic damage by 10%. Start a boss fight.

Slow Learner - Reduces the speed at which time passes by 5%. Reduces the experience multiplier by 10%.

Fast Learner - Increase the experience multiplier by 10%. Increase the speed at which time passes by[ 5%.

The Daltons - Increase rate of fire of bullets by 30%. Increase gunner spawn rate by 15%.

Power Shift - Increases the experience drop rate of pigeons by 50%. Increases the spawnrate of all pigeons by 20%. Reduces the bounce of ALL magic artifacts by 1. Reduces bullet piercing by 1.

Temporal Rift - Increase rate of fire by 30%. Decrease ALL pigeons spawn rate by 15%.

Inner Fire - Increases damage, duration and tick of damage of firezone by 20%. Increases the base life of all pigeons by 20%.

New Artifact - Chronomancer - Every second, you have 1% chance to trigger all your artifact.

New Mode - Endless Mode - Survive as long as possible (often, this will be when your game is at 2 FPS)

Balance - Change Curse 10 by Remove One Choice. Change Curse 5 by boss life increase by 80%

Balance - Remove Upgrade 5 from boss pool. Now they will appear when you unlock every other upgrade for that artifact

Balance - Mini Magic Gun Nerf : now reduce magic damage by 60%

Rework - Faster to level up at the beginning and more pigeons. So you can blow up pigeons faster.

Music - Addition of a music (for the moment unique) on the maps in game. Enjoy.

Bugfixes :

Fix a bug when a controller disconnected during a level up