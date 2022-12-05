Patch 1.0.3

I'm continuing to improve the game based on the feedback I've received.
Combat and behavior of the NPCs in the game have been redesigned.
Added an additional impact from hitting the NPS, now the weapon briefly slows down after the damage is done.
Reworked controls, which fixed a few rare bugs.
Now for a hard hit it is necessary to press the left button of the mouse, and the pressed button produces a series of strikes.
Weakened projectiles of NPC mages, and all magical projectiles of the player strengthened.
Damage dealt by enemies decreased
Reduced chance for NPCs to block a hit
Fixed a bug where NPCs dealt damage without attacking with weapons.
Removed the mechanics when NPCs of the same faction began to fight with each other
Sounds of combat NPC now disappear at a distance
Recalibrated the animation of the attack from NPC and the player
Also fixed some incorrect NPC names
Changed files in this update