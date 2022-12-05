Patch 1.0.3

I'm continuing to improve the game based on the feedback I've received.

Combat and behavior of the NPCs in the game have been redesigned.

Added an additional impact from hitting the NPS, now the weapon briefly slows down after the damage is done.

Reworked controls, which fixed a few rare bugs.

Now for a hard hit it is necessary to press the left button of the mouse, and the pressed button produces a series of strikes.

Weakened projectiles of NPC mages, and all magical projectiles of the player strengthened.

Damage dealt by enemies decreased

Reduced chance for NPCs to block a hit

Fixed a bug where NPCs dealt damage without attacking with weapons.

Removed the mechanics when NPCs of the same faction began to fight with each other

Sounds of combat NPC now disappear at a distance

Recalibrated the animation of the attack from NPC and the player

Also fixed some incorrect NPC names