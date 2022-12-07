Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition - Update 73855

Come jump into another exciting release with some bug fixes and balance changes, plus an awesome new event for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!
With this small update, we’re also bringing the Frosty Friends from the North Event! It’s Winter again and all units, from Viking Berserks to Bengalis Rathas, are enjoying the snow and fresh air from the North. Grab your coats and scarves – it’s frosty out there!
While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to which to look forward to today, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:
- The Frosty Friends from the North Event!
- Bug fixes based on your feedback!
- Balance changes!
Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
---```
◆ UPDATE 73855◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍December 7 through January 3🤍
We wish you the best for this end of the year and see you in 2023 for more _Age of Empires_!
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/abcaee372e3adbd6a4a4785af0b0d417b2660904.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/039f6140e889369f4c63a9437cd4fabde67f4bce.png)[/td] [td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/15e2da8e0386f39674c060fba227bae26da9f48f.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
### New Rewards!
**TODAY through January 3rd**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/9dc1f2486ce8253bfec079439e05bb97e6fdec4c.png)
Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/e0c0552e7cd0baf003bee7b6aa3e7b974956b776.png)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-73855/)
>
