Patch 1.0.68

Hi everybody! It’s been a while, but we are back with a mountain of bug fixes! If you’ve stepped away from the game because of bugs or performance issues, we’d like to invite you back to see how we’ve improved. Below are a few of the highlights, but there are many more changes than we could reasonably list here. We wanted to take our time to try and get a handle on the most severe issues that players were experiencing and bring the game closer to our intended experience. If you experience any issues,please use the in-game link to submit a support ticket so that we can assist you and prioritize any new issues that crop up. Updates will be more regular moving forward, and we are excited to hear what kinds of new content for the game that you would love to see in the new year!

Bug Fixes

Fixes for issues in the story and tutorial preventing progression.

Overall Performance Improvement: You should notice strong performance improvements for larger shelters.

Fixes to Side Story Content: Side stories such as Jeremy’s New Dog should progress properly now without starting duplicate instances or failing to progress.

Adoptions

Fixes for issues with the adoption sequence such as refusing to take the selected dog, or refusing to leave.

Lost dog visitors will not automatically begin a conversation when trying to hand them a dog before speaking with them.

Construction

Construction Layering: sub elements in the construction menu like doors and kennels should properly layer visually with walls and floors.

Fixed issue with demolished rooms reappearing when loading saves.

Valid door placement is more strongly enforced, preventing doors from being placed over kennels and on wall boundaries.

Kennels should now maintain their upgrades and level when loading a save.

UI

Fixed many UI formatting, functionality, and spelling issues.

All construction items should be properly named now.

All text should fit in the given space or animate to accommodate.

Renamed the Tutorial and Sandbox options on the new game panel to Intro and Quickplay respectively to better convey their purpose.

Grant Issues: Grants should now check for completion properly at the end of each week, with new grants being available at the beginning of each week. Additionally, grants should load and animate properly.

Fixed issue with event icons appearing as white squares.

Functionality

Fixed issue with gameplay settings resetting under certain circumstances when opening the settings menu or restarting the game.

Controller Support: Controller support is widely available and input tooltips should use relevant controller glyphs.

Super dogs should maintain their appearance between loading saves.

Play area capacities should be enforced now.

Improvements to the function of the interaction focus marker, particularly when around multiple interactable objects.

Helpers properly pause now during cutscenes,while using the pc, and other irregular game states.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to grab objects through walls.

Players must now be holding the scrub brush to continue washing a dog in the bath.

Features & Changes