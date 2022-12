Share · View all patches · Build 10078450 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 09:06:30 UTC by Wendy

Package Rush Xmas night is available NOW!

Celebrate Christmas. Help Santa deliver all the presents on time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1972400/Package_Rush/

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!

Twitter

Let delivery begin!