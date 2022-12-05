 Skip to content

Dwarven Mercenaries update for 5 December 2022

Pre-Alpha Major Update #1 is Here!

Hello!

In this update some new features have been added to the game!

List of Updates:

Added new enemy: Viir Mage.

  • Viir mage is a fireball casting ranged enemy.

Armor Update:

Armor is now a part of gameplay.

Armor Types:

  • Light Armor
  • Medium Armor (Coming soon)
  • Heavy Armor (Coming soon)

Armor attributes:

  • Damage Absorption. Absorbs any enemy damage in percents.
  • Speed Decrease. Decreases player speed in percents.

Attributes changes based on the type and rarity of the Armor.

Ore mining update:

Ore gathering is now available for players on missions.

Ore types:

  • Iron
  • Steel
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Core

Ore type changes based on mission difficulty.

