Pre-Alpha Major Update #1 is Here!

Hello!
In this update some new features have been added to the game!
List of Updates:
Added new enemy: Viir Mage.
- Viir mage is a fireball casting ranged enemy.
Armor Update:
Armor is now a part of gameplay.
Armor Types:
- Light Armor
- Medium Armor (Coming soon)
- Heavy Armor (Coming soon)
Armor attributes:
- Damage Absorption. Absorbs any enemy damage in percents.
- Speed Decrease. Decreases player speed in percents.
Attributes changes based on the type and rarity of the Armor.
Ore mining update:
Ore gathering is now available for players on missions.
Ore types:
- Iron
- Steel
- Silver
- Gold
- Core
Ore type changes based on mission difficulty.
Changed files in this update