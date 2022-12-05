Pre-Alpha Major Update #1 is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10078350 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

In this update some new features have been added to the game!

List of Updates:

Added new enemy: Viir Mage.

Viir mage is a fireball casting ranged enemy.

Armor Update:

Armor is now a part of gameplay.

Armor Types:

Light Armor

Medium Armor (Coming soon)

Heavy Armor (Coming soon)

Armor attributes:

Damage Absorption. Absorbs any enemy damage in percents.

Speed Decrease. Decreases player speed in percents.

Attributes changes based on the type and rarity of the Armor.

Ore mining update:

Ore gathering is now available for players on missions.

Ore types:

Iron

Steel

Silver

Gold

Core

Ore type changes based on mission difficulty.