[Update] ver 1.0.14.4

Updated to ver 1.0.14.4.

The contents are the following bug fixes.

Fixed a bug that caused a crash after moving the map, which had been occurring in some environments after the Ver. 1.0.14.3 update.

Fixed a bug that caused the selection window to grow a little larger with each selection displayed after the Ver. 1.0.14.3 update.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused teleporting to coordinates 0,0 when using the command scripts "Change Player Y Coordinate" and "Change Event Y Coordinate".