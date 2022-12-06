 Skip to content

RPG Developer Bakin update for 6 December 2022

[Update] ver 1.0.14.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to ver 1.0.14.4.

The contents are the following bug fixes.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a crash after moving the map, which had been occurring in some environments after the Ver. 1.0.14.3 update.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the selection window to grow a little larger with each selection displayed after the Ver. 1.0.14.3 update.

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused teleporting to coordinates 0,0 when using the command scripts "Change Player Y Coordinate" and "Change Event Y Coordinate".

  • Adjusted the animation of the sprite set, Emoticon "!speechless" used for the emotion mark.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".

