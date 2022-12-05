Update - Dec. 5

Hi all,

Managed to do some more playtesting these past few weeks, so this update contains a lot of tweaks and quality of life updates. There is also some rebalancing of support functions, and I've addressed a few quirks with artillery units that were brought up in the discussion forums.

The biggest change is that artillery units will no longer reposition themselves into dangerously forward positions when attempting to create a line of sight to their intended target. Instead, they'll stop some distance from the player's current front line and cease attempting to fire if they are not able to see their target. As a corollary, this forces the player to try and coordinate their advances with formal offensives a bit more, as this is the only method to permanently claim the enemy front line.

Bugfixes/Changes:

The main subscreens - Headquarters, Order of Battle, Aerodrome, and Schedule Orders - are no longer draggable. Previously you could drag them off screen and find yourself unable to close them.

Commander details popup can now be resized. It is also automatically resized if the underlying unit information popup is resized.

Underground construction orders now properly prioritize the tiles that can be immediately reached from existing underground connections.

Field hospital range has been increased.

Automated rest orders will now place understrength units near field hospitals. Full strength or near-full strength units will still be placed in dugouts, but can also be assigned near field kitchens if you've built any.

Add Supplies is now a drag order, with a sub-menu for choosing load type like Resupply or Supplying Area.

Rest orders now more likely to prioritize showers if any exist in the dragged area.

Artillery units will now stop before they get too close to the front lines when ordered or scheduled to attack.

Artillery units in artillery pits will no longer move to attack when ordered to do so - they must be moved out of the pit first. They will still attack defensively and can still perform anti-air duties.

Cancelling orders will no longer move artillery back to their start positions if doing so would move them from an artillery pit to open ground. Previously, an artillery unit performing anti-air in an artillery pit, for instance, would move back to open ground if Cancel Order was selected.

Grenades weren't really working due to being overridden by melee logic. Units now properly use grenades when in close combat.

Cut Wire is now an order in which you drag over an area instead of drawing a line. Units will automatically remove wire from tiles with enemy wire on them.

Flamethrowers now properly attack all tiles again like they are supposed to. I had inadvertently changed this without realizing it.

Attack indicators now properly clear when a unit ceases its attack. Previously the player would have to deselect the unit or select another for the attack indicator to clear.

New Localization keys:

MOUSE_DRAG_ADD_SUPPLIES_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_CUT_WIRE_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_LINE_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_SUPPRESS_AREA_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_CHARGE_POSITION_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_SUPPLYING_AREA_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_RESTING_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_GUARD_DUTY_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_TRAINING_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_FORTIFY_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_REPAIR_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_DESTROY_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_ADD_CABLE_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_CUT_WIRE_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_SET_MINE_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_ANTI_AIR_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_GROUND_ATTACK_LABEL

MOUSE_DRAG_SINGLE_TILE_LABEL

Updated Localization keys:

SUPPORT_TUTORIAL_SUPPLY_DUMPS_02

SUPPORT_TUTORIAL_SUPPLY_DUMPS_TOOLTIP

SUPPORT_BUILDING_TUTORIAL_KITCHENS_01

HELP_TEXT_SUPPORT_03

Thanks for playing!