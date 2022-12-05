 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 5 December 2022

Version 1.7.0: New Skill Tree Upgrades. Updated Visuals and SFX. General polish.

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 5 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.7.0

What's the breakdown?

New skill tree abilities, the game has better conveyance, is easier to understand and use, audio improvements via slight pitch and volume variations to add a "natural" feel to everything, redesigned special events, balanced changes and bugfixes!
- 8 new modifier abilities (modifiers are unlockable once certain loadout requirements are met). Ex: Gravity Bombs for the Goo Bomb Secondary (If used with gravity cursor), Piercing Shots for the Trishot (if used with sword cursor), Double Shot for projectile primaries, etc.

  • 6 new skill tree upgrades (that's 2 skill tree paths). With 3 more skill tree paths to come! Skill tree abilities are powerful abilities that support a certain playstyle and can only be unlocked after beating the boss. Ex: Spawn a homing rocket after killing an enemy.

  • New "Eyeball" terminal ability that summons a creepy eye. The eye circles your mouse cursor and autotargets nearby enemies with a beam!

  • New rising bubbles background effect during special events and OSIRIS (red eyes) now spawns out of a portal. Neat!

  • Significant thought has been put into the way the game presents its controls when a match starts up so that new players always end up with the basics. Without going through a boring tutorial, of course!

  • Improved the color coding and visual communication of the game to make enemy types easier to understand.

  • Improved performance (not really needed, but still a plus)

  • Improved enemy ai, abilities, and balance

  • Improved audio effects. All SFX in the game now have slight pitch and volume variation which isn't consciously noticeable, but prevents audio from sounding "unnatural".

Fun fact: This audio pitch variation runs on a global level to prevent unwanted chorusing and flanging effects!

  • Bug fixes, control remapping improvements

  • A ton of redesigned special events

  • Balance changes

