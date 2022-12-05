Version 1.7.0: New Skill Tree Upgrades. Updated Visuals and SFX. General polish.

6 new skill tree upgrades (that's 2 skill tree paths). With 3 more skill tree paths to come! Skill tree abilities are powerful abilities that support a certain playstyle and can only be unlocked after beating the boss. Ex: Spawn a homing rocket after killing an enemy.

New "Eyeball" terminal ability that summons a creepy eye. The eye circles your mouse cursor and autotargets nearby enemies with a beam!

New rising bubbles background effect during special events and OSIRIS (red eyes) now spawns out of a portal. Neat!

Significant thought has been put into the way the game presents its controls when a match starts up so that new players always end up with the basics. Without going through a boring tutorial, of course!

Improved the color coding and visual communication of the game to make enemy types easier to understand.

Improved performance (not really needed, but still a plus)

Improved enemy ai, abilities, and balance