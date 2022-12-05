 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunny Eureka update for 5 December 2022

Add Moonlight island and a monster to fight

Share · View all patches · Build 10077750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update took a little longer. Extra stories were added. I feel that if it were just a letter, the plot would still be too thin.

The design changed several times. It took a really long time for the design, lighting, and load scene parts.
The scene of this moonlight is beautiful!! I think it is worth it.

I hope the new feature wouldn't cause any bugs. I tested for a long time without any bugs.
But rapid switching between scenes might be problematic.
I hope you have all saved extra saves, SAVE is in the settings panel.

Added a small scene for fighting monsters. The combat part is very simple, after all, this is still a farming game.
The player can click on the monster to beat the monster. After you defeat the monster, bunnies can play here in the future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link