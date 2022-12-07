New Skins & New Map! Pt. 2

We are very glad to announce the 2nd part of Richman 11 content update! We prepare a brand new skin for all the male characters and a new map called "The City of Music"! What are you waiting for? Come and look what your favorite characters in new skins look like!
For details please check below:
v1.0.5 Patch Notes
Add new classic map "The City of Music".
Add new skins to all the male characters: "October", "Salonbus", "Ninja", "Big Gamester", "Miyamoto", "Daniel" and "John Joe".
Add online status.
Add community linked function.
a. Online mode, after entering game, players could check others' steam community page by clicking "players" in menu.
b. Players could check who the "recent played together players" are by clicking "Recent Played" of Steam.
Bugfixes.
