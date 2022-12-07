 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Richman 11 update for 7 December 2022

New Skins & New Map! Pt. 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10077589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are very glad to announce the 2nd part of Richman 11 content update! We prepare a brand new skin for all the male characters and a new map called "The City of Music"! What are you waiting for? Come and look what your favorite characters in new skins look like!

For details please check below:
v1.0.5 Patch Notes

  1. Add new classic map "The City of Music".

  2. Add new skins to all the male characters: "October", "Salonbus", "Ninja", "Big Gamester", "Miyamoto", "Daniel" and "John Joe".

  3. Add online status.

  4. Add community linked function.
    a. Online mode, after entering game, players could check others' steam community page by clicking "players" in menu.
    b. Players could check who the "recent played together players" are by clicking "Recent Played" of Steam.

  5. Bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2074802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link