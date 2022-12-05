Dec 5 Update - Build 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10077383 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 04:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your bug reports and I hope you've been enjoying the game!

With this new update, we have:

Added Linux builds

Added OpenDyslexic as a font

Added tooltips to settings to help clarify what some of these things do

Made 100%-ing the game actually possible - as we've fixed some typos, those will count as 'new lines' and will need to be read again for the final 100%. Sorry about the inconvenience!

Added confirm screen on exit

Fixed chapter 5 achievement error

Fixed bugged episode in the extras menu "On Wings of Night"

Fixed various voice lines and typos

Fixed Korean display error in Log

We are still working on:

implementing Steam Cloud Saves

updating the demo to the new engine

controller support

Thank you for your patience and kind words.