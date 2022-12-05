Dec 5 Update - Build 1.1

Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your bug reports and I hope you've been enjoying the game!
With this new update, we have:
- Added Linux builds
- Added OpenDyslexic as a font
- Added tooltips to settings to help clarify what some of these things do
- Made 100%-ing the game actually possible - as we've fixed some typos, those will count as 'new lines' and will need to be read again for the final 100%. Sorry about the inconvenience!
- Added confirm screen on exit
- Fixed chapter 5 achievement error
- Fixed bugged episode in the extras menu "On Wings of Night"
- Fixed various voice lines and typos
- Fixed Korean display error in Log
We are still working on:
- implementing Steam Cloud Saves
- updating the demo to the new engine
- controller support
Thank you for your patience and kind words.
Changed files in this update