Please Be Happy update for 5 December 2022

Dec 5 Update - Build 1.1

Update - Build 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your bug reports and I hope you've been enjoying the game!

With this new update, we have:

  • Added Linux builds
  • Added OpenDyslexic as a font
  • Added tooltips to settings to help clarify what some of these things do
  • Made 100%-ing the game actually possible - as we've fixed some typos, those will count as 'new lines' and will need to be read again for the final 100%. Sorry about the inconvenience!
  • Added confirm screen on exit
  • Fixed chapter 5 achievement error
  • Fixed bugged episode in the extras menu "On Wings of Night"
  • Fixed various voice lines and typos
  • Fixed Korean display error in Log

We are still working on:

  • implementing Steam Cloud Saves
  • updating the demo to the new engine
  • controller support

Thank you for your patience and kind words.

