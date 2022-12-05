A quick second update, with fixes for some localization errors that were causing crashes and (more importantly) some Hermit balance changes and updates that fell by the wayside! Thanks for playing.

-- Hermit Changes --

TEXT: Spite text now correct about which action resolves first.

BUGFIX: Eye of the Storm no longer lights up when in the middle of your hand.

BUGFIX: Using Luck of the Draw while under effect of No Draw no longer locks up the game.

BUGFIX: The block from Red Scarf does not trigger Wave of the Hand to prevent a recursive softlock.

BUGFIX: Fixed Pet Ghost/Mark of the Bloom softlock.

BALANCE: Snapshot now deals 1 more damage.

BALANCE: Gestalt cost raised to 2.

BALANCE: Smoking Barrels vigor gained down by 1.

CHANGE: Manifest now grants 16(20) Block, but adds a Decay to your hand.

CHANGE: Black Powder is now common.

CHANGE: Rye Stalk is now Rare and reads "At the start of each combat, all enemies lose 2 Strength.".

CHANGE: Shadow Cloak now reads "Gain 4(6) Block whenever you draw or exhaust a Curse.".

CHANGE: Eternal Form now reads, "Ethereal.(Not Ethereal.) The first 4 playable cards drawn each turn cost 1 less that turn."

CHANGE: "Add a 0-cost Defend to your hand and upgrade it X(+1) times. Exhaust."

CHANGE: Combo now reads "Put the first (2) Dead On card(s) triggered each turn back into your hand." and costs 1.