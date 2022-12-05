December 5, updates

Adjust the island monster, Now you can hit monster into stiff, without break the monster’s defense.

The island trap no longer hit player.

Fixed the VFX disappearance of the 'Grave Sword.

Fixed the probability of falling Loran's Pauldron is too low

After the boss dead, his skills no longer cause damage

Fixed: that the mountains in Baizhi Village could be turned out

Add controller one-click selling support in the store interface.

Fixed: some equipment dropped on island did not show its appearance.