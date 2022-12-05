Adjust the island monster, Now you can hit monster into stiff, without break the monster’s defense.
The island trap no longer hit player.
Fixed the VFX disappearance of the 'Grave Sword.
Fixed the probability of falling Loran's Pauldron is too low
After the boss dead, his skills no longer cause damage
Fixed: that the mountains in Baizhi Village could be turned out
Add controller one-click selling support in the store interface.
Fixed: some equipment dropped on island did not show its appearance.
奇怪的RPG update for 5 December 2022
December 5, updates
