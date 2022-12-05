1.7.2 Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10077301 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello all,

Welcome to December, snow is back.

Some improvements for you all,

Tips are now located on the main menu, and offer a new player something to read before diving in

Autofeeder spreads out across the entire tank width now

Lowered price of Autofeeder from 350 to 250

Brought back snow / fixed in place for future years

Autofeeder now stays on if you turn it on

Autofeeder button style is now new, and better

Thanks all,

Stay tuned, I have a great update planned for the next update!!

-d4rkd0s