1.7.2 Minor Update

Hello all,
Welcome to December, snow is back.
Some improvements for you all,
- Tips are now located on the main menu, and offer a new player something to read before diving in
- Autofeeder spreads out across the entire tank width now
- Lowered price of Autofeeder from 350 to 250
- Brought back snow / fixed in place for future years
- Autofeeder now stays on if you turn it on
- Autofeeder button style is now new, and better
Thanks all,
Stay tuned, I have a great update planned for the next update!!
-d4rkd0s
Changed files in this update