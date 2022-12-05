 Skip to content

Fish and Bubbles update for 5 December 2022

1.7.2 Minor Update

Build 10077301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Welcome to December, snow is back.

Some improvements for you all,

  • Tips are now located on the main menu, and offer a new player something to read before diving in
  • Autofeeder spreads out across the entire tank width now
  • Lowered price of Autofeeder from 350 to 250
  • Brought back snow / fixed in place for future years
  • Autofeeder now stays on if you turn it on
  • Autofeeder button style is now new, and better

Thanks all,
Stay tuned, I have a great update planned for the next update!!

-d4rkd0s

