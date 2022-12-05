v2.0 UPDATE FORECAST

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcement:

Sword and Fairy 7 PC version Special Update Announcement & Explanation

In order to provide an even better gaming experience, version 2.0 for Sword and Fairy 7 PC version will be released on Dec. 8, 2022. In order to provide a smooth transition, we have provided the following update explanation:

1.This update mainly tackles the performance issues of the game. There are no changes to the in-game content.

2.Thanks to a more efficient software packaging system, the size of the game client will be reduced to 30GB.

3.Implemented the latest hard disk reading method to shorten loading and waiting times during gameplay.

4.Game performance has been optimized to provide a more stable frame rate and better smoothness in gameplay.

Due to the fact that these optimizations are quite extensive, all game files will need to be updated (Total 30GB). In order to minimize any inconveniences, we recommend the following:

1.There are no changes to in-game content. Players who had already cleared the game or otherwise have no desire to update the game can ignore this update.

2.For players who do desire this update, we recommend that you do a clean install by uninstalling the previous version of this game, then redownloading and installing the new version.

3.We strongly recommend that you make a local or cloud-based backup of your existing game files before updating.

We thank you for your continuing support, and we will strive to continue to optimize and improve the game experience.

The Sword and Fairy Development Team