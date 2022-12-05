0.6.9.5.5 Update (• 3 •)

Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Very quick weekly update for you. This comes with save file corruption protection, and a bunch of tweaks and fixes.
New Stuff
- Save File Corruption protection! DDS will now backup your save game each time you load successfully, and attempt to restore things in the event of space wedgie. I have received a single digit number of complaints about save files dying since launch. While this doesn't seem to affect a lot of people, losing your save file really really sucks! This is not a perfect solution, but I think it'll greatly lower the chance of your save getting screwed up.
Fixes
- Jump the Gun Perk buffed, reload penalty is now 1.5x instead of 2x. This perk is weird, and this buff doesn't necessarily make it good. Keeping an eye on it.
- Breach! Ability now has 1 charge. You can still use this to bypass some levels, but it now requires combining with a second ability of some kind.
- Breach charges no longer pass through doors.
- Fixed some spelling mistakes in vocation descriptions, and changed description for technician.
- Equipping items in the shop now reloads your perks. This should solve a lot of weird issues in the apartment where perks could temporarily boost your stats. If you know you know.
- Fixed a bug where the immovable object perk for knight would stack the speed debuff after interacting with the abilities menu.
- Baby mimics should no longer cause cameras to break. Cameras still look like disco balls with so many of them crawling around but that's a problem for another day.
- Nosh ability buff. This ability was pretty good but people were only using it for the ego recovery. Now Nosh will restore 3 hp, 2 slug, and 1 ego, instead of 1s across the board. I hope this makes the ability more useful to different types of agents!
- Fixed a bug where NPCs with legendary weapons would not drop them if you one shotted them before they become alerted.
Now for a quick development update! It's about 1 month into the development of the next side quest. I have 7 missions planned for this with possibly an 8th standalone joining them. The first 3 are done, along with the story bits connecting them. That means I'm kind of behind schedule for getting this released by the end of the year :/ I expect development for this to extend into January but I promise to make the new content worth the wait :>
Thanks as always for checking out DDS and keeping up with development! See you next week with more esoteric bug fixes and maybe a new feature!
Changed files in this update