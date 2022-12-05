0.6.9.5.5 Update (• 3 •)

Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Very quick weekly update for you. This comes with save file corruption protection, and a bunch of tweaks and fixes.

New Stuff

Save File Corruption protection! DDS will now backup your save game each time you load successfully, and attempt to restore things in the event of space wedgie. I have received a single digit number of complaints about save files dying since launch. While this doesn't seem to affect a lot of people, losing your save file really really sucks! This is not a perfect solution, but I think it'll greatly lower the chance of your save getting screwed up.

Fixes

Jump the Gun Perk buffed, reload penalty is now 1.5x instead of 2x. This perk is weird, and this buff doesn't necessarily make it good. Keeping an eye on it.

Breach! Ability now has 1 charge. You can still use this to bypass some levels, but it now requires combining with a second ability of some kind.

Breach charges no longer pass through doors.

Fixed some spelling mistakes in vocation descriptions, and changed description for technician.

Equipping items in the shop now reloads your perks. This should solve a lot of weird issues in the apartment where perks could temporarily boost your stats. If you know you know.

Fixed a bug where the immovable object perk for knight would stack the speed debuff after interacting with the abilities menu.

Baby mimics should no longer cause cameras to break. Cameras still look like disco balls with so many of them crawling around but that's a problem for another day.

Nosh ability buff. This ability was pretty good but people were only using it for the ego recovery. Now Nosh will restore 3 hp, 2 slug, and 1 ego, instead of 1s across the board. I hope this makes the ability more useful to different types of agents!

Fixed a bug where NPCs with legendary weapons would not drop them if you one shotted them before they become alerted.

Now for a quick development update! It's about 1 month into the development of the next side quest. I have 7 missions planned for this with possibly an 8th standalone joining them. The first 3 are done, along with the story bits connecting them. That means I'm kind of behind schedule for getting this released by the end of the year :/ I expect development for this to extend into January but I promise to make the new content worth the wait :>

Thanks as always for checking out DDS and keeping up with development! See you next week with more esoteric bug fixes and maybe a new feature!