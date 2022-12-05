 Skip to content

Graduated update for 5 December 2022

Graduated December 05 Update Log

Graduated December 05 Update Log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for today's lunchtime.

  1. Letters were changed to be collected in the mailbox.
  2. Farming animals are optimized.
  3. Add special tips when getting special or important items.
  4. Increase farming related plot.
  5. Add some newbie guidance.
  6. Fix some bugs.

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
  • Loading history…
