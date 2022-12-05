Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.5 [Battle Lights!]

Cambios en la actualización
Welcome adventurers! We have worked on the game environments and we bring you an improvement so that we close the year exploring new confines!
IMPORTANT!
Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:
Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall
General
- Ambient lighting improvements
- Shadow enhancement
- VFX improvements
- Improvements on graphics in "low quality"
- Improvements to player visibility on Korik and enemies
UI
- We added a visual aid on the enabled panel
What a Torgabarth! sharpen your weapons for future battles!
