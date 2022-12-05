 Skip to content

Goldenjar Fall update for 5 December 2022

Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.5 [Battle Lights!]

Cambios en la actualización

Welcome adventurers! We have worked on the game environments and we bring you an improvement so that we close the year exploring new confines!

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

General

  • Ambient lighting improvements
  • Shadow enhancement
  • VFX improvements
  • Improvements on graphics in "low quality"
  • Improvements to player visibility on Korik and enemies

UI

  • We added a visual aid on the enabled panel

What a Torgabarth! sharpen your weapons for future battles!

