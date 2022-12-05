Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.5 [Battle Lights!]

Share · View all patches · Build 10077091 · Last edited 5 December 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Cambios en la actualización

Welcome adventurers! We have worked on the game environments and we bring you an improvement so that we close the year exploring new confines!

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

General

Ambient lighting improvements

Shadow enhancement

VFX improvements

Improvements on graphics in "low quality"

Improvements to player visibility on Korik and enemies

UI

We added a visual aid on the enabled panel

What a Torgabarth! sharpen your weapons for future battles!