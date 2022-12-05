 Skip to content

R'lyeh update for 5 December 2022

Quick Fix Patch 12/4/22

Share · View all patches · Build 10076769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a quick path for the campfire particles. There's been some issue with lagging so I've optimized the fire more and have reduced the particle draw count quite a bit. This should help with potential lag problems.

