Start typing to see game suggestions.

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 5 December 2022

Ver2.06 Update

Build 10076714

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused an error when defeating a boss under certain conditions.
Corrected an error in the "Made All Shops" value in the Achievements Room.
Fixed a bug that the item acquisition animation was displayed only 4 times when 5 items were selected in the fairy item exchange.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149842
  • Loading history…
Depot 2149844
  • Loading history…
