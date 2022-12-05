Fixed a bug that caused an error when defeating a boss under certain conditions.
Corrected an error in the "Made All Shops" value in the Achievements Room.
Fixed a bug that the item acquisition animation was displayed only 4 times when 5 items were selected in the fairy item exchange.
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 5 December 2022
Ver2.06 Update
Fixed a bug that caused an error when defeating a boss under certain conditions.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update