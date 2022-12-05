After almost losing the game's files, we're back with another regular update! This is the last update before most levels get covered with snow for the Christmas season, so savor the warm temperatures of level 11 while you can.

Added Level 28, The Stormstone Keep

Added the Frontrooms City

Added the PPSH-41 submachine gun

Added the exit radar: a way to find no-clip-a-matic doors

Added a new arena map: Level 7 theme

Added milk: a very epic drinkable

Added a shop in the frontrooms: Fresh Furniture

Added a shop in the frontrooms: Grimnee Electronics and Tech

Fixed a bug with bottled lightning force grabbing

Fixed an environment gap in level 5

Fixed an issue with gas cylinders

Nerfed the suitcase

That's all for today, bye!