After almost losing the game's files, we're back with another regular update! This is the last update before most levels get covered with snow for the Christmas season, so savor the warm temperatures of level 11 while you can.
- Added Level 28, The Stormstone Keep
- Added the Frontrooms City
- Added the PPSH-41 submachine gun
- Added the exit radar: a way to find no-clip-a-matic doors
- Added a new arena map: Level 7 theme
- Added milk: a very epic drinkable
- Added a shop in the frontrooms: Fresh Furniture
- Added a shop in the frontrooms: Grimnee Electronics and Tech
- Fixed a bug with bottled lightning force grabbing
- Fixed an environment gap in level 5
- Fixed an issue with gas cylinders
- Nerfed the suitcase
That's all for today, bye!
Changed files in this update