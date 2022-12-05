Fixed negative lives bug that shows up after losing all lives and restarting game from beginning.
Added controls display on start menu(Also check our Steam Guide for controls display)
Created new tutorial level for better instructional and learning game mechanics.
The Asafo Journey update for 5 December 2022
12-4-2022 Update 1.4
