The Groundwork Update

Update - The Groundwork One

Hi all! Today's update incorporates a lot of small changes, and a few bigger changes. Big news first:

Length Hinting now also displays as placeholder text. No more typing a bunch of random letters just to see how long something is! Unless you really like that sort of thing; in that case, feel free.

Settings menu overhauled. New Level Select setting added, as groundwork for custom maps and Level 2.

Custom maps are currently in development from some of the members of our community. If you're interested in creating your own map, please reach out to me via Discord for more information.

False walls have been made more obvious, without the use of cheats. The cheat is likely to be removed. You've been warned!

And then the smaller things. If you're still mid-playthrough you may want to avoid some of these, as they're a bit spoilery.

Added Welcome to Wonderland sign.

Switched HI in the synonym room to its "correct" location, forward-left as you enter.

Split Runt:Turn and Runt:Return to separate cubes.

Replaced Teacher:Substitute with Spoon:Fork.

Replaced You:Ewe with Ewe:You.

Replaced Toucan:Bird, Two:Toucan, Primate:Mammal, and Mate:Primate in the blue room.

Removed unused snowman painting from extending blue hallway area.

Scaled GUI to better fit extra wide screens. 1920x1080 is my default, but it should degrade more elegantly for extra wide screens now.

Moved several panels slightly higher to maintain consistency throughout the map. LIES, HIDDEN, TRACE, STEADY, TENACIOUS, and both of the panels outside the purple room.

Fixed a bug where getting an answer wrong would keep your answer displayed until you started your next guess.

Switched OBSERVANT non achievement panel past Wonderland to SHARP.

Reduced size of text in the text entry fields on very large answers.

Added shortcut from Pilgrim Room to heteronym room (The Seeker).

I think that's it for now! I know it's been a bit since the last update; I am full speed ahead on Level 2. Never ask a programmer how long something will take - we're always wrong - but I'm happy at how it's coming together, and I'm looking forward to getting it in front of everyone.

Thanks!

Brenton