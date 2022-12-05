Special Announcement We're not done yet! While the Steam release of Downfall concluded a long period of core development on the project, we're now underway with our first real major content update. Stay tuned for more info!

Patch Notes

Fixed Act 3 Silent boss having an extra floating Shiv.

New "Transformed" Daily modifier courtesy of Ocean.

Additional localization for RUS, ZHS, ZHT.



The largest wave of new artwork yet! 89 Cards! Our community of artists has been growing and accelerating, and I am eternally grateful for all of you for really levelling up the mod. I see comments regularly praising the surprise batches of new art - show them your support in the art-submission channel! Includes a ton of beta card art, and new Powers (buffs & debuffs) icon artwork, so we aren't using as many recolors of base game buff & debuff icons.

New artwork for cards include:

Automaton - Bit Shift, Branch, Break, Bronze Orb, Bug Barrage, Burn Out, Cut Through, Fragment, Get Latest, Infinite Beams, Invalidate, It's a Feature, Minor Beam, Overheat, Undervolt, Spaghetti Code, Repair, Virus, Assembly



Hexaghost - Infernal Form, Turn It Up, Backtrack Smack, Power From Beyond, Step Through, Stoke the Fire, Nightmare/Shadow Strike, Nightmare/Shadow Guise, Recurring Nightmare



Slime Boss - Dissolve, Mass Feed, It Looks Tasty, Recklessness, Living Wall, Split: Bruiser, Split: Leeching, Split: Guerilla, Split: Mire, Split: Greed, Split: Scrap, Split: Specialist, Tackle, Vicious Tackle, Liquidate, Reformation, Just Desserts, Roll Through, Slime Brawl, Protect The Boss, Serve & Protect, Teamwork, Divide & Conquer, Quick Snack, Finishing Tackle, Flame Tackle, Goop Spray, Leech Energy, Level Up, Pile On, Equalize, Rally the Troops, Lead By Example, Slime Slap

Snecko - Improvised Attack

Champ - Enchant Sword, Enchant Shield, Battle Plan, Parry, Shield Throw, Sigil of Victory, Sword Throw, Dancing Master, Endure, Murder Strike

Guardian - Shield Charger, Spiker Protocol, Ancient Power, Charge Up, Future Plans, Bronze Armor, Crystal Shiv, Prismatic Spray, Prismatic Barrier

Gremlins - Show of Hands, Shadow Shiv, Bubble Barrier