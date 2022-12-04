 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 4 December 2022

Fall Balance Changes Part V (Savage Tundra)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fall Balance Changes Part 5

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Savage Tundra. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
Art & Effects
  • Fixed an issue where Cancel Magic had no visual or audio effect
  • Fixed an issue where Sea Song had no visual or audio effect. Note, this spell is still missing a major visual component
  • Shortened the time that Soultap and Soultap Feedback would delay other actions
  • Fixed an issue where many abilities and spells were missing an effect of the screen fading or becoming brighter

To report issues and chat with the Pox Nora community, please check out our community run unofficial Discord: https://discord.gg/hk5nFyD

