Fall Balance Changes Part V (Savage Tundra)

Fall Balance Changes Part 5

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to Savage Tundra. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Art & Effects

Fixed an issue where Cancel Magic had no visual or audio effect

Fixed an issue where Sea Song had no visual or audio effect. Note, this spell is still missing a major visual component

Shortened the time that Soultap and Soultap Feedback would delay other actions

Fixed an issue where many abilities and spells were missing an effect of the screen fading or becoming brighter

