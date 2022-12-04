Update 2.7 Small Localization Fix

Hello all!
Today was mostly correcting some small details in which will help with different keyboard layouts.
- Reverted clues for basement code back to numbers
- Added another clue when trying to find basement code in the first place, now if found you will know the format required for keypad
- Fixed many smaller things
As always,
Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/
Changed files in this update