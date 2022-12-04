 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

For What Will Come update for 4 December 2022

Update 2.7 Small Localization Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10076180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Today was mostly correcting some small details in which will help with different keyboard layouts.

  • Reverted clues for basement code back to numbers
  • Added another clue when trying to find basement code in the first place, now if found you will know the format required for keypad
  • Fixed many smaller things

As always,

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link