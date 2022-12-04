Update 2.7 Small Localization Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10076180 · Last edited 4 December 2022 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

Today was mostly correcting some small details in which will help with different keyboard layouts.

Reverted clues for basement code back to numbers

Added another clue when trying to find basement code in the first place, now if found you will know the format required for keypad

Fixed many smaller things

As always,

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

