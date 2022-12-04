 Skip to content

MerFight update for 4 December 2022

VSync Fixes: 0.39.2 Is Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.39.2

Fixes
VSync in quality settings should now set properly. Note, Vsyncing doesn't matter if not in Exclusive Window Mode, but if vsyncing is on in other window mode, it prevents the target framerate from being applied, causing the game to look "off." If you aren't running in Exclusive mode, turn VSync off.

Bolt
Eel Charge now causes pushback and is -12 on block instead of -10.
Fixed mid match win quote typo.
Bolt should no longer show up in Enjellique's stage if "Disable BG" is set.

Rho
Added 4 more costume colors.




