VSync Fixes: 0.39.2 Is Live

Version 0.39.2

Fixes

VSync in quality settings should now set properly. Note, Vsyncing doesn't matter if not in Exclusive Window Mode, but if vsyncing is on in other window mode, it prevents the target framerate from being applied, causing the game to look "off." If you aren't running in Exclusive mode, turn VSync off.

Bolt

Eel Charge now causes pushback and is -12 on block instead of -10.

Fixed mid match win quote typo.

Bolt should no longer show up in Enjellique's stage if "Disable BG" is set.

Rho

Added 4 more costume colors.







