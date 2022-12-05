 Skip to content

Deborg Desolation Pre-Born update for 5 December 2022

Deborg Desolation VR;006

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
I am pleased to announce this version with multiplayer (Testing). It’s not a big deal, but I put all the effort into it, the new thing is:
) Trailer with cinematic and gamplay
) Added sound effects
) New Guns
) New Main Menu
) New Intro
) New Models
) Being able to play with friends
) More Lives
) Loading Screen
) Die much more
In short, several added things that I execute little by little, I know that there will be many mistakes and improvements to make, but I trust that I can achieve it
And well, thank you for getting here
Greetings and see you at: Deborg Desolation!

Changed files in this update

Repositorio Deborg Desolation Pre-Born Depot 1806831
