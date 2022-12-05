Deborg Desolation VR;006

Hello everyone!

I am pleased to announce this version with multiplayer (Testing). It’s not a big deal, but I put all the effort into it, the new thing is:

) Trailer with cinematic and gamplay

) Added sound effects

) New Guns

) New Main Menu

) New Intro

) New Models

) Being able to play with friends

) More Lives

) Loading Screen

) Die much more

In short, several added things that I execute little by little, I know that there will be many mistakes and improvements to make, but I trust that I can achieve it

And well, thank you for getting here

Greetings and see you at: Deborg Desolation!