 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TheCube update for 4 December 2022

Welcome to the new version of TheCube !

Share · View all patches · Build 10076111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello TheCubePlayers, that's with a big joy that TheCube is today completely changing, with graphics which are very different from you know. We don't think that the update is completly finished, so prepare yourself to get again new images. We really hope that you'll like "TheCube 2.0" !
See you soon !
TheCubeCreators

Changed files in this update

Depot 2172951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link