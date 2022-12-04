Hello TheCubePlayers, that's with a big joy that TheCube is today completely changing, with graphics which are very different from you know. We don't think that the update is completly finished, so prepare yourself to get again new images. We really hope that you'll like "TheCube 2.0" !
See you soon !
TheCubeCreators
TheCube update for 4 December 2022
Welcome to the new version of TheCube !
