The Adventures of Tree update for 4 December 2022

Hotfix 50.0452

Hotfix 50.0452

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Fixed creatures randomly respawning after death (e.g. Island Crows)
Fixed the quest menu not working while certain quests were active
Fixed Jubilee Jam achievement not unlocking in even more rare situations
Fixed the Desert Village Mayor falling into a void in rare situations
Fixed Cursed Moth creatures not visually dying sometimes but instead flying in place to haunt the player
Fixed an issue allowing items to sometimes fall into the ground and go missing

Swing by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

