Hotfix 50.0452

Bug Fixes

Fixed creatures randomly respawning after death (e.g. Island Crows)

Fixed the quest menu not working while certain quests were active

Fixed Jubilee Jam achievement not unlocking in even more rare situations

Fixed the Desert Village Mayor falling into a void in rare situations

Fixed Cursed Moth creatures not visually dying sometimes but instead flying in place to haunt the player

Fixed an issue allowing items to sometimes fall into the ground and go missing

