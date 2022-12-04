 Skip to content

The Top update for 4 December 2022

Some Minor Improvements

Build 10076058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly brings small bug fixes and under-the-hood changes. If you notice any of the changes, it will likely be the changes made to player movement since I've rewritten much of the code to do with that. There shouldn't be any huge changes like higher/lower gravity or different movement speed, and if anything, input should feel a bit more responsive thanks to the tweaks I've made. The other "major" change is that I made a slight tweak to a level early in the caves to make it more interesting for speedrunning, assuming you use the new route it opens up.

Let me know if you run into any issues with the new version.

