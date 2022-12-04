Hello dear players,

First of all a big thank you to each and every one of you who purchased and played the game. The feedback so far has been wonderful for me and it made all the effort I put into the game feel like it was worth it.

I have prepared a batch of updates and fixes just to tackle the more pressing issues people mentioned via the community hub. This is mostly bugs and some quality of life changes, listed below.

Updates

Game can now run in background

Bonus Games: When multipliers are found and total win is less than 10 gold, a random gold amount will be awarded instead. This applies for Forest, Caves, Volcano and Glacier. Desert will remain as it is.

Bonus Game - Forest: Reduced the time it takes to decide if player was caught or not.

Tooltips added for skills and buffs, when hovering over them. They are enabled by default and can be disabled in the settings menu.

Tooltips added for potions and enemy abilities / player debuffs during battles, when hovering over them. Also added enemy damage information. Enemy damage and ability information is only available after fighting the enemy for the first time.

Increased base MP value restored for mana potions by 10. A bigger change is coming to mana potions in the near future.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing collected chests counter to reset to 0 when losing a battle after completing the counter during that battle

Chests and Gold wins during battle now register before potions.

Fixed a bug with Tinker skill not resetting respins after awarding a feature

'Moneybags' achievement is now correctly awarded at 100.000 gold earned.

Collection related achievements should now properly sync with Steam

Other minor bugfixes

I am also working on a patch that will bring some new elements to the game that I believe some of you might enjoy, so stay tuned! In the meanwhile, keep the discussion going, be it through forum threads, reviews, messages or screenshots.

I look forward to hearing from you!