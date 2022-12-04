Cavity Busters Update 35.12d+e

Hello again! This is patch notes for like the three latest updates. They were each kinda minor but I wanted to let ya know what was fixed/changed :)

loads of fixes for interacting with objects while the game was paused. i thiiiink i got em all.

the hp bar will adjust to the amount of hp you have. and if you have an obscene amount, the bar will be drawn behind the mini map.

i made a lot of changes to how the game handles fps dips. instead of checking if the fps is dipping, I put some hard limits on the amount of certain objects can spawn.

the game will not allow more then 550 bullets on screen at one time. you likely won't notice this until you start looping

Ayyy that's all! Enjoy!

