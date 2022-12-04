-Player attaches to vehicle
-Vehicle camera movement fixed to normal and not inverted
-First Person for Vehicles
-Passenger Seat for vehicles
-Unflip vehicles with "Del" Key
-Vehicle Inventory
-Small UI on the left that shows basic controls
-Torches in trader properly light for night time
-Slight Animation Tweaking
-Fixed Smelting Recipes
-Fixed Grindstone Recipes
-New Vehicle Added (Light Utility Vehicle)
I.D.F.K. update for 4 December 2022
Update Notes December 4, 2022
