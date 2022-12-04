 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Delivering Letters update for 4 December 2022

Huge update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10075939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Moved the game to unreal engine 5. Everything looks much better now but demands more powerful PC if the game lags choose medium or low in graphic settings, i think medium is equal to epic in the last patch.

  • Added new map inspired by pool rooms with different mechanics. Light 4 statues, find a key and open a hidden door to escape. This map has 4 enemies instead of 1. Be carefull this map demands more powerfull PC than Delivering Letters map.

  • fixed lot of bugs

  • Improved player animations

  • Changed car models because of bugs and alarm sound (less annoying)

  • Improved map and envelope brightness (players should not become blind now)

  • added secret collectibles (statues) on Delivering Letters map

  • added achievements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link