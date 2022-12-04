-
Moved the game to unreal engine 5. Everything looks much better now but demands more powerful PC if the game lags choose medium or low in graphic settings, i think medium is equal to epic in the last patch.
-
Added new map inspired by pool rooms with different mechanics. Light 4 statues, find a key and open a hidden door to escape. This map has 4 enemies instead of 1. Be carefull this map demands more powerfull PC than Delivering Letters map.
-
fixed lot of bugs
-
Improved player animations
-
Changed car models because of bugs and alarm sound (less annoying)
-
Improved map and envelope brightness (players should not become blind now)
-
added secret collectibles (statues) on Delivering Letters map
-
added achievements
Delivering Letters update for 4 December 2022
Huge update 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
