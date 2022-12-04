Huge update 1.1

Moved the game to unreal engine 5. Everything looks much better now but demands more powerful PC if the game lags choose medium or low in graphic settings, i think medium is equal to epic in the last patch.

Added new map inspired by pool rooms with different mechanics. Light 4 statues, find a key and open a hidden door to escape. This map has 4 enemies instead of 1. Be carefull this map demands more powerfull PC than Delivering Letters map.

fixed lot of bugs

Improved player animations

Changed car models because of bugs and alarm sound (less annoying)

Improved map and envelope brightness (players should not become blind now)

added secret collectibles (statues) on Delivering Letters map