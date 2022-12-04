Mega Serval 1.3

Thank you everyone for all the feedback over the past few days. Every morning I wake up to so many messages pointing out various bugs and other issues. Thanks to all of you, Mega Serval is stronger than ever!
Version 1.3 - December 4, 2022
- The jumping portion of Wolf Dive will now trigger during coyote frames.
- Fixed rainbow ramune in race mode triggering a save over file one.
- Fixed error where game starting would not remember your screen size preferences if it was too big.
- Fixed related error where F3 screen size toggle would not detect available window sizes properly.
- Fixed crash introduced in 1.2 related to navigating the controls menu with the new key added.
Changed files in this update