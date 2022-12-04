 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Serval update for 4 December 2022

Mega Serval 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10075760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for all the feedback over the past few days. Every morning I wake up to so many messages pointing out various bugs and other issues. Thanks to all of you, Mega Serval is stronger than ever!

Version 1.3 - December 4, 2022

  • The jumping portion of Wolf Dive will now trigger during coyote frames.
  • Fixed rainbow ramune in race mode triggering a save over file one.
  • Fixed error where game starting would not remember your screen size preferences if it was too big.
  • Fixed related error where F3 screen size toggle would not detect available window sizes properly.
  • Fixed crash introduced in 1.2 related to navigating the controls menu with the new key added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2009721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link