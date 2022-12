Share · View all patches · Build 10075648 · Last edited 4 December 2022 – 19:06:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello Rocket Escapers! We're here with the first quick post-launch update. Let's see what has changed!

Updated Store and library branding images to use a more interesting logo

Fixed an issue that would cause music to stop playing in certain scenarios

Fixed an issue that would cause text scaling to appear incorrectly in the Linux version

Thanks for playing Rocket Escape, and we have more updates on the way!