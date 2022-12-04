small "broken finger" patch

If you read the forums you know that I've got a broken finger right now and can't type or code well. So this is a small update, but know that I continue working on the game.

Fixed: Positions of damaged and destroyed icons on the two stone house types

Fixed: Building Stone Mason quest in Children's Tales now resolves if you built a stone mason before

Voiceovers now have a slider in options to control their volume

Updated Unity 3D engine version to 2021.3.15

More work on the DLC Story "Betrayl" - but not yet ready for release