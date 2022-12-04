 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 4 December 2022

small "broken finger" patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you read the forums you know that I've got a broken finger right now and can't type or code well. So this is a small update, but know that I continue working on the game.

  • Fixed: Positions of damaged and destroyed icons on the two stone house types
  • Fixed: Building Stone Mason quest in Children's Tales now resolves if you built a stone mason before
  • Voiceovers now have a slider in options to control their volume
  • Updated Unity 3D engine version to 2021.3.15
  • More work on the DLC Story "Betrayl" - but not yet ready for release

Changed files in this update

