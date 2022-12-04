Scarlet Hollow Episode 4 Player Choices Survey and Patch Notes

Hey folks!

Big thanks to all of you for a truly special episode launch. The reception's completely blown beyond our expectations and we can't express how much it means to us to finally have been able to share this chapter with the world.

We just put out a patch that addresses most of the reported day 1 issues and makes some minor balance tweaks.

Most notable change is [spoiler]to the scene with Stella at the end of episode. If Tabitha is present and has a sufficiently close relationship to the player, she will insist that the player helps her talk to Stella, so it's easier for those two to reconnect without robbing the player of the emotional catharsis of the scene.[/spoiler]

We also have a survey ready for you to share your choices with us, which, as always, we'll compile into a write-up and dev log! Here's the link to the survey: https://forms.gle/bgLfn4Hmk97pt3RSA

Thanks again!

Tony and Abby