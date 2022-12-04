 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 4 December 2022

EA v0.10.1 hotfix

This update is mainly to fix the tutorial. It was not packaged correctly and it was not loading.
Other updates:

  • Shield and laser now have continuous energy consumption.
  • Improved soldier performance while shooting.

